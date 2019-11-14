Acadiana Music Spotlight- Grant Dermody

This weeks edition of the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features the soulful sounds of local harmonica player Grant Dermody.
Grant Dermody is a harmonica player, singer, songwriter, and teacher from Seattle, Washington. No Depression magazine’s Joe McSpadden called him a “harp wizard with a panoramic view of roots music styles, both old world and new” and indeed, there is magic in what he makes.
Now, Grant has delved deeper into the harmonica and acoustic blues with Sun Might Shine On Me. He made a pilgrimage from his native Seattle to Breaux Bridge, Louisiana to capture its 15 tracks, recording with a handpicked band at the studio of revered roots musician Dirk Powell, who played on the record, as well as engineering and mixing it. Converging his own compositions with classics from the Americana songbook, this new disc is no less than a quest – one that connects directly with the sonic soul of the land.
Don’t forget you can watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.