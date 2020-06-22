Acadiana Music Spotlight: Gabe Broussard

To know Gabe is to know the passion he has for music. For him, singing, playing and performing is not about notoriety or attention. When you watch him, you can truly feel the passion that he feels for the music that he plays and writes. Since he was very young, he always knew that music would be the driving force in his life and that, and it has been.



Gabe has been playing and singing in a band since he was 13 years old. He is currently the lead singer, keyboardist and rhythm guitar player for “Strange Theories”. He and his band have had the opportunity to open for many great musicians including Marc Broussard, Zebra, Tab Benoit & Tracy Lawrence.

Article Source: Gabe Broussard’s Facebook Page