Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dustin Gaspard

The Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig featuring local Singer / Songwriter Dustin Gaspard.

Based in Lafayette, Dustin Dale Gaspard is both Alt. Folk Songwriter and front man/ vocalist for Rock N Soul group DG and The Freetown Sound. He has prided himself on conviction of live performance, clever cryptic lyricism and an always evolving songwriting style. From howling vocal ambiance of solo tunes like “Same C”, to other creative, yet simple folk driven tunes, “Widower & The Water”, his writing reveals a variety of range. Drawing influence from Colorado songwriter’s Gregory Alan Isakov, and Nathaniel Rateliffe, Gaspard focuses on sharing tales and sustaining soul touching live performances. With new age roots on the rise Gaspard looks to make his mark for any listener willing to dance to his vision. “Porcelain Prayer Tapes” is the first official demo release. Other influential artists include: Matt Corby, Josh Garrels, Ben Howard and Ray Lamontagne.

More information on Dustin Gaspard can be found by clicking here.