Acadiana Music Spotlight- Corey Ledet

Corey Ledet was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but spent his summers with family in small-town Parks, Louisiana. The Creole culture has its roots in Louisiana, but spread across the country, including neighboring Texas. Because of this, he was able to be immersed at all times in the Creole culture he loved so much. The summers in the family home molded and shaped Corey’s world in a profound way.

He learned everything he could so that he could incorporate the culture in all areas of his life – the traditions, the food, and most importantly, the music.

