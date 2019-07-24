Acadiana Music Spotlight- Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys

Clay Cormier is a very talented singer, songwriter, guitarist who began playing music at the early age of eight. Clay spent two years at the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts improving his vocal and guitar skills and during that time wrote and recorded his first two singles.

After graduating from high school Clay decided to form his own band and that was the beginning of Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys. Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys were influenced by several genres of music including country, rock, blues, pop, funk, Cajun and zydeco. After performing at many different venues in and around Lafayette, the band released their first album, titled “Nights You Can’t Remember” is 2015.

