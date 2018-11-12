Acadiana Music Spotlight; Chris Breaux
(KLFY) -
The Acadiana Music Spotlight featuring a little country this morning.
Chris Breaux a Lafayette native playing some originals.
Chris has a passion for playing original music as well as being a band leader.
Chris Breaux has three kids and one of his favorite gigs in town is playing with his youngest son at their home.
Chris Breaux just happy to be playing music he loves for a living.
He has been inspired by many but his true inspiration is his father.
Watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5-7 am.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.