Acadiana Music Spotlight; Chris Breaux

The Acadiana Music Spotlight featuring a little country this morning.

Chris Breaux a Lafayette native playing some originals.

Chris has a passion for playing original music as well as being a band leader.

Chris Breaux has three kids and one of his favorite gigs in town is playing with his youngest son at their home.

Chris Breaux just happy to be playing music he loves for a living.

He has been inspired by many but his true inspiration is his father.

