Acadiana Music Spotlight- Blake Miller

Originally from a small town in Wisconsin, Amelia was exposed to many forms of traditional music at an early age. She grew up listening to her dad sing, play guitar, piano, and fiddle. Fate took her to Minneapolis for college, where there were regular Cajun dances. She got hooked! Mentored by a few of the stalwart musicians of the Twin City music scene, Amelia started learning French, playing and singing. Two bands resulted: Ana and the Bel-tones and Millie and the Mill City Heavyweights. In 2014, Amelia decided to move to the source of it all - Lafayette, LA. There she has been soaking it all in, ever expanding her love for the culture. In addition to playing cajun music, she plays old-time guitar and loves to dance. When not playing music, she is a wedding florist.

Article Source- www.oldfashionedaces.com