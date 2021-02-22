Acadiana Music Spotlight- Anya Burgess

We are featuring Anya Burgess on this weeks edition of the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig.

Anya Burgess first fell in love with Cajun fiddling by listening to older recordings of masters that played tunes before the modern standardized versions. She was first introduced to violin making by Otis Tomas of St. Ann’s Bay. She worked with Tomas intermittently for several years until she was inspired to pursue violin making as a career. Anya’s formal training as a luthier is from the University of Indiana. (Article from Valcour Records)

Burgess owns SOLA Violins in Downtown Lafayette. You can find more information on SOLA Violins by clicking here.

