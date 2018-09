Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: The Creel Cal Boys Video Video

Jeffrey Broussard and the Creel Cal boys joined us this morning on KLFY.

Jeffrey is considered to be one of the best accordion players in the area. He started playing music at a very young age with his father.

It is very important to him to play traditional turns to keep their heritage alive. Jeffrey has a band he started with Zydeco Force years ago but now he plays with his own band, the Creel Cowboys.