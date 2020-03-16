Acadiana Local Music Spotlight- Sweet Cecilia (March 2020)

A Tribute to Al Berard: All proceeds from the album sales will benefit the Al Berard Memorial Music Fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA). The Fund is a grant-making Fund that provides instruments to students, offers music scholarships to students of all ages and supports community projects that support the arts and our cultural heritage.”

Al Berard (the late father of Laura Huval and Maegan Berard, and uncle of Callie Guidry) passed away in 2014 due to a sudden illness. He was a Grammy nominated musician and a mentor to music lovers everywhere. His passion was to teach everyone he met about his love for music and the Cajun and Creole culture. The Berard family quickly started the The Al Berard Memorial Music Fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana. The fund provides instruments to students, offers music scholarships to students of all ages, and supports community projects that are related to the arts and our cultural heritage. Visit www.cfacadiana.org/alberard for more information. You can purchase their new album by clicking here.

BIO: The all female, award-winning band, Sweet Cecilia, is a family trio from Cecilia, LA. Their music is deeply rooted in country, rock, folk, and Cajun influences. Their three part harmony is rich and sultry. These three women are not only accomplished vocalists, but musicians and master songwriters. Their original songs will invoke tears, laughter, and joy. Sweet Cecilia was formally created in 2012. However , sisters Laura Huval and Maegan Berard, along with their first cousin, Callie Guidry, have been singing and making music together since childhood. It all started with their late father and uncle, Al Berard (Grammy nominated musician) , encouraging them at a young age to pursue music. They keep the music fresh and modern, while holding on to their musical roots and traditions.