Acadiana Local Music Spotlight- Los Texmaniacs

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig features Los Texmaniacs. Los Texmaniacs is a Cojunto band created by Max Baca in 1997. In 2010, Los Texmaniacs won a Grammy Award for Tejano Album of The Year “Borders y Bailes”.

Members of Los Texmaniacs include Max Baca on Bajo Sexto, Josh Baca on accordion, Noel Hernandez on bass, and Lorenzo Martínez on drums. Los Texmaniacs have collaborated with various artists from different genres including Flaco Jimenez, and Los Lobos.

As of now, Los Texmaniacs does plan on performing at this years Black Pot Festival & Cookoff in Lafayette. The Blackpot Festival & Cookoff takes place the last weekend in October.

Click HERE for more information on the annual Black Pot Festival & Cookoff.

Click HERE for more information on Los Texmaniacs.

