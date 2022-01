LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Keith Frank, the Zydeco Boss, joins KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig for this weeks edition of the Acadiana Music Spotlight.

The interviews and performances for this weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight were taken from previous segments taped in 2018 & 2019.

Keith Frank will be making his return to the stage on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Find Keith Frank this Sunday at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette for Zydeco Homecoming at 5 p.m.