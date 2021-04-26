Acadiana Local Music Spotlight- The Greg Gordon Project

This morning on the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig sits down with Greg Gordon.

Gordon has an album release show taking place on Friday, April 30th at the Grouse Room in Downtown Lafayette at 9 pm.

More information on the “Resurrection” album release party can be found by clicking here.

Want to see where Greg Gordon is playing next? Like and follow him on Facebook!

Don’t forget to watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on KLFY News 10’S Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.