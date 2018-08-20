Chubby Carrier, a Grammy winner and Church Point native, has a new album out called "Black Pot".

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band currently on tour promoting their new album.

A huge passion for the Bayou Swamp Band, promoting our one of a kind culture. You can find more information on Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band at chubbycarrier.com.

