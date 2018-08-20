Local Music Spotlight

Local Music Spotlight: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Posted: Aug 20, 2018 06:17 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2018 11:12 AM CDT

Chubby Carrier, a Grammy winner and Church Point native, has a new album out called "Black Pot".

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band currently on tour promoting their new album.

A huge passion for the Bayou Swamp Band, promoting our one of a kind culture.  You can find more information on Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band at chubbycarrier.com.

Watch the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 4:30 am to 7 am.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center