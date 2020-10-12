Acadiana Local Music Spotlight- Adeline Miller

Adeline Miller has been playing Fiddle for 13 years. She has performed Cajun music with her younger brother, Robert, as far as Portland, Maine in the USA and Nova Scotia, Canada. Adeline has attended the Sainte Anne University French Immersion Program in Nova Scotia as well. She plays fiddle and sings French vocals at many local venues such as Bayou Teche Brewery, Tante Marie Café, Buck & Johnny’s, Pont Breaux’s, and the Blue Moon Saloon. Adeline has also competed in many fiddle competitions such as the “Battle of the Bows” in Jennings, La., the Celtic Bayou Festival and the International Rice Festival competitions.
Article Source- https://festivalinternational.org/artists/amis-du-teche/