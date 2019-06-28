Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Local
FRANKLIN: Arrest made on failure to appear in court
CHURCH POINT PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Girl injured in accidental shooting in Lafayette
Eunice man arrested in his own shooting
Weather
Heavy Storms Likely Later this Friday with a Low Threat for Severe Weather
Video Forecast
National Headlines
Jimmy Carter: Trump is president because of Russian meddling
Missing-mother defendant told to stay away from girlfriend
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
Father shot in random act of violence after birth of twins, not expected to survive
Coast Guard hoists injured climber near Juneau, Alaska
Judge weighs new US policy keeping asylum seekers locked up
Round 2 of Democratic debate is party’s most-watched ever
3 plead guilty in plot to attack Muslims of America enclave
Police: Dad killed son, 5, over eaten slice of Father’s Day cake
Couple charged with homicide in baby overdose death
More National
Facebook Widget
KLFY News 10