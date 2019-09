” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

ALRIGHT BOYS AND GIRLS ITS TIME FOR YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. JOHN CHASTANT HERE WITH CHASTANT BROTHERS. NOW JOHN, SOME OF THESE PRODUCTS YOU’RE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT TODAY. JUST A COUPLE MONTHS AGO, YOU COULD NOT USE THEM?

CORRECT. BECAUSE THE PRODUCT IS TOO HOT TO SPRAY ON A LAWN AT THAT TIME. WHEN ITS BELOW 85, FINE. WHEN ITS ABOVE THAT, NO. YOU HAVE A CHANCE OF BURNING YOUR LAWN SO WE ADVISE TO STAY AWAY FROM IT. IT WOULDN’T NECESSARILY KILL YOUR LAWN BUT …

OKAY SOWHAT IS THIS AND WHY CAN WE USE IT NOW?

WELL BECAUSE ITS 85 OR BELOW OKAY.

LETS HOPE.

AND THESE PRODUCTS A LOT OF PEOPLE LIKE MIXING THEM TOGETHER, FORANY LAWN EXCEPT BERMUDA, YOU MIX THEM BOTH TOGETHER. WHEN YOU MX THEM TOGETHER, IT GIVES YOU PRETTY GOOD OVERALL KILL. AND BASICALLY GETS A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING. WE ALSO HAVE THIS MSN WHICH IF YOU’RE HAVING A PROBLEM WITH VIRGINIA BUTTOMWEED THATS PROBABLY THE NUMBER ONE ON THE MARKET SO WE RECOMMEND THAT. IT ACTUALLY CAN BE MIXED WITH THESE CHEMICALS ALSO. BUT AFTER YOU IF YOU HAVE A LOT WEES IN YOUR LAWN YOU CNA HAVE A FEW DEAD AREAS, YOU WANT IT TO LOOK BETTER, WELL TIS TIME YO PUT OUT YOUR TURF RYE GRASS. TURF RYEGRASS IS SHORTER GROWN OKAY.

DIFFERENT VARIETY?

OH YEAH YOU KNOW THE ONE FOR THE PASTURE WILL GET 3 FEET, 4 FEET, FEED THE COWS. YEAH. BUT THIS ONE WILL STAY SHORT USUALLY TO MOW AND ALL THAT. AND YOU CAN FILL UP THOSE DEAD AREAS AND MAKE YOUR LAWN GREEN ALL THROUGH THE WINTER AND IT WONT DIE UNTIL MAY.

ALRIGHT NOW TALKING ABOUT RYE GRASS AND I HOPE I DON’T GO OFF SUBJECT BUT THE REGULAR RYE GRASS TO FEED THE CATTLE.

WE HAVE THAT AS WELL FOR THE PASTURES AND ALL THAT.

BUT RIGHT HERE, AND THIS IS INTERESTING THAT SOME FO THESE PRODUCTS. IF WE WERE DOING YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN JUST A COUPLE MONTHS AGO, WELL I GUESS THATS WHY YOU DIDN’T HAVE THEM?

RIGHT, RIGHT.

IN THE SPRING WAS THE LAST TIME WE RECOMMENDED THAT.

ALRIGHT SO YOU NEED TO SPRUCE UP YOUR LAWN AND ALL THAT, THATS WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO NEED. FOR YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, JOHN CHASTANT, IM BOB MOORE.