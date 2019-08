” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

HEY JOINING JOHN CHASTANT HERE TODAY, YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN WITH CHASTANT BROTHERS .

WE’RE TALKING ABOUT WEEDS IN YOUR LAWN, WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT LIKE IN THE FIELD. WEDDS IN YOUR LANW , THEY JUST KEEP POPPING UP.

WELL NOT JUST POPPING UP. SOME OF THEM ARE TAKING OVER. AND GROWING ON TOP OF YOUR TURF AND SMOTHERING IT AND KILLING IT. A LOT OF BAD WEEDS OUT HERE. FIRST, I WANT TO START WITH THIS RIGHT HERE, HOW IMPORTANT IT IS. IT’S A SURFACTANT . SIMILAR TO A SOAP BUT ITS NOT A , IT DOESN’T FOAM UP AND STUFF LIKE THAT. AND ITS SO IMPORTANT TO ANY OF YOUR CHEMICALS. USE LESS CHAMICAL BECAUSE IT STICKS THE FIRST SPRAY , YOU DON’T HAVE TO DOUBLE SPRAY. BUT IT WORKS WELL WITH ANYTHING LIKE THAT BUT I WANT TO ALSO EMPHASIZE HOW IMPORTANT IT IS FOR SOME OF THESE WEED KILLERS LIKE THIS ONE RIGHT HERE, WEED ZONE, WORKS GREAT BUT WHEN ITS OVER 90, 95 DEGREES, YOU CAN ONLY SPOT HIT YOUR WEEDS. DON’T SPRAY THE WHOLE YARD BECAUSE YOU’LL YELLOW IT PRETTY BAD .

REALLY? THAT’S POTENT

NOW WE HAVE SOME MORE PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS, THIS ONE RIGHT HERE THIS MSM, WHICH CAN BE USED IN THE HOT WEATHER. YOU MAY HAVE A LITTLE YELLOWING BUT ITS NOT GONNA BURN UP YOUR WHOLE LAWN. AND THIS IS MORE OF A PROFESSIONAL PRODUCT, SOLD TO MORE OF THE PROFESSIONALS .THIS CELSIUS GETS RID OF MORE WEEDS THAN ANYTHING. SO IF YOU HAVE A LAWN PERSON DOING YOUR YARD ASK THEM TO USE THIS PRODUCT CELSIUS , IT WORKS GREAT.

HOW OFTEN DO YOU NEED TO, THEY ARE GONNA GROW BACK?

OH YEAH THEY WILL. JUST STAY UP WITH IT. YOU’LL NOTICE WHEN THEY COME BACK, YOU’LL JUST HAVE TO DO A LIGHT DOSE THAT TIME. INSTEAD OF A HEAVY DOSE LIKE THE FIRST TIME.

RIGHT AND OF COURSE IF YOU’VE NEVER TAKEN THESE MEASURES BEFORE ,YOU GONNA REALLY HAVE TO GIVE IT TO THEM. RIGHT.

ALRIGHT SO IF YOU’RE INTERESTD IN ANY OF THESE PRODUCTS TO HELP CONTROL WEEDS IN YOUR LAWN, HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.