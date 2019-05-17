Weed & Feed

Alright Acadiana it's time for another edition of Your Lawn and Garden with John Chastant and he's got a beautiful garden back here but John it's not too late to have some competition.



No you can still plant still early enough and we have some plans here, still a good selection at the store and tomatoes and peppers and everything and people that are starting off you want to start off with you 5-20-20 fertilizer, put that in you garden till it in and you ready to plant.



What I also wanted to show I started a compost pile this year.



Okay.



And man I’d fill it up and I’d throw some nitrate this right here on top.



Okay.



And it would just bring it straight down so quickly. So I did and experiment. In the compost pile I planted some plants in there.



Alright.



Besides giving them a lot of water they doing okay.



So this stuff right here is that important?



To break it down, you also want to use this to sidedress around your plants to get them growing okay but it's a hot product when you put that in a compost pile you help build up the heat to break everything up the grass clippings and leaves and all that I was just amazed how fast using this every time I put a layer, I put a couple of handfuls.



Right? Right?



Okay? And it just keeps breaking down.



Wow, I didn't realize you guys sold dirt.



Well it’s not all dirt, it’s a product and uhh we sell a bunch of it they used in flower beds

vegetable gardens, that’s what’s in my vegetable garden here.



Oh, okay.

And everything is doing great in it. Uhh lets the rain go through it and all that it doesn't p act like a soil so if you have bad, you can till this into your good soil to make it looser you know like a good garden lome you know it's real loose.



All right and I uhh, is this a package for me?



Yea yea uhh not to forget this, the county agent’s office gives these out okay?



Okay?

Alright em at the feed store, come pick them up. They have three sample bags in here to take samples of different things your lawn or your garden whatever right?



Okay?



And some paperwork to sign send it to them and they'll send you back your results within a week.



That is awesome, alright Acadiana you want a garden to go up against John Chastant, head on over to Chastant Brothers.



For more tips and previous episodes log onto klfy.com click on Lawn and Garden brought to you by Chastant Brothers Incorporated on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.