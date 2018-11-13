Bob:

Acadiana, yet another edition of your lawn and garden with John Chastant. Just about time for sweet potatoes . Now you sell the many you say you’ve got a great variety.

John:

I do, we’ve been selling these for years, its called beauregard sweet potatoes and we’ve been selling them for 20 years and everybody loves them, comes back for them. So we aren’t going to change now.

Bob:

I didn’t realize there’s that much difference in sweet potatoes.

Some of them are sweeter than others, some are more tender than others, and this and that. But this I an all around good one here. And then also at this time of the year with Thanksgiving, Christmas and all that, we’re gonna be stuffing some meats like chicken and turkeys and stuff. We have this meat injector right here . This one right here is like for turkey and larger meats . You fill it up with your ingredients, which will include onion tops, onions, garlic and all your mixture, your hot sauce and you just inject it into your meat.

Bob:

Simple as that, so you sell these?

John:

Yes, very good seller. Also you can out this on there for smaller meats that you’re cooking, smaller thing. This is a smaller needled here, so it won’t make as big of a hole. And inject it, again, with your seasonings. It does a great job and it lasts forever as you can see.

Bob:

Yeah I’d say that thing is solid right there. So yeah like he said, the holidays right around the corner and when it comes to sweet potatoes, you want to make sure you’ve got the very best. And once again, you’re bragging on the kind that you sell at Chastant Brothers.

John:

Beauregard that’s the one.

Bob:

Alright go check it out if you want to have a better Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day meal. Head on over to Chastant Brothers.