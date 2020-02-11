Pecans
Abbeville76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 7 mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous