” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

ALRIGHT ACADIANA, ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. TODAY JOHN CHASTANT WITH CHASTANT BROTHERS , WE’RE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT THE FLU SHOT. OH YEAH THAT’S WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE. REALLY, WHAT THE HECK IS THIS THING?

WELL THIS IS TWO NEEDLES IT COMES WITH, A MEAT SEASONING SERENGE. YOU FILL IT IUP AND THEN YOU PUT ALL YOUR SEASONING IN THERE. THIS IS FOR IF YOU’RE USING YOUR BLENDER. OKAY BIG MEATS, TURKEY AND THINGS LIKE THAT. AND SO WHEN YOU FIRST PUT THIS INTO THE MEAT THEN YOU FILL IN THE CAVITY. NOW FOR PEOPLE WHO LIKE LIGHT SEASONING OR LIQUID SEASONING , YOU WANNA GO WITH LIQUID SEASONING , IT COMES WITH A SMALLER NEEDLE LIKE THIS THAT YOU PUT IN THERE FOR LIQUIDS. YOU CAN’T PUT THAT IN YOUR BLENDER IT WON’T PASS THROUGH THE SMALL HOLE . THIS ONE RIGHT HERE, LIKE I SAID, YOUR GARLIC, YOUR ONION TOPS LIKE THIS HERE, YOU PUT IN THERE ANY PEPPERS THAT YOU STILL HAVE IN THE GARDEN. YOU KNOW JALEPENOS AND WHATEVER YOU PUT IN THERE. DOES A GREAT JOB AND JUST SEASONS YOUR MEAT SO WELL. INEVER THOUGHT ABOUT THAT. OKAY WHAT DO PECANS HAVE TO DO WITH THIS SEGMENT? WELL IT’S THE TIME OF THE YEAR YOU KNOW, PECANS, WE GONNA HAVE THEM, WE HAVE THEM IN ONE POUND BAGS, WE’LL HAVE THEM IN THREE POUND BOXES. A LOT OF PEOPLE GIVE THEM OUT FOR GIFTS AND THINGS LIKE THAT. THESE ARE LOCAL PECANS, BERGERON PECANS, VERY GOOD PECANS AND WE’LL HAVE A GOOD SUPPLY OF THEM. ALRIGHT AND OF COURSE YOU’VE GOT IF PEOPLE WANT TO PICK UP PECANS, CRACK THEM AND ALL THAT, LOOK I AIN’T GONNA LIE ,GIVE THEM TO ME ALREADY , SERIOUSLY RIGHT. YEAH BIT WE DO CRACK PECANS AT THE STORE SO AS YOU PICK THEM, BRING THEM ,WE’L LCRACK THEM, YOU GET THEM BACK AND THEY’RE JUST EASY TO TAKE APART. ALRIGHT SO TO PROPERLY SEASON YOUR MEATS AND ALL THAT ANDALS OPECANS FOR THE PECAN PIES CLOSER TO THANKS GIVING, HEAD ON TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.