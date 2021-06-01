Meet Your Neighbor: Your Lawn and Garden

UPDATE, 1:37 p.m.: Louisiana State Police confirmed that the suspect shot by a deputy early this morning in Berwick was allegedly attempting to carjack a woman.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, has several active warrants. Berwick Police and St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies were called out at around 2:30 a.m. this morning on a "suspicious persons" call. When law enforcement met the suspect, a pursuit began. The suspect was shot as he attempted to carjack an innocent bystander. The bystander was not injured.