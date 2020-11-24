Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
LPSS: All middle and high school students return to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 p.m. press briefing on state’s COVID-19 mitigation
Lafayette firefighters: Two early morning blazes intentionally set
Sen. Cassidy: “The transition should begin for the sake of the country”
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
Santa Did My Roof
Jingle All The Way
Holiday Giveaways
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Remarkable Women of Acadiana
Search
Search
Search
Lawn & Garden: Tips on growing sweet potatoes
Lawn and Garden
by:
KLFY Staff
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 12:53 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 12:53 PM CST
Learn more at
chastantbros.com
.
Local News
LPSS: All middle and high school students return to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving
Lafayette firefighters: Two early morning blazes intentionally set
Passe Partout: Family Tree to host virtual Fall Fit Fest
Video
UL Lafayette student a finalist to sing with American Pops Orchestra
Rain Chances Return Today as Acadiana Turns Warm & Cloudy
Video
National police organization questions whether Baldwin PD would still be searching for Quawan Charles if sheriff’s office hadn’t found his body
Video
Ahead of holiday travel, Lafayette Regional Airport says safety protocols are in place
Video
Local partnerships help those fight hunger needs this holiday season
Video
Thanksgiving tradition continues at Bailey’s restaurant but with CDC guidelines in place
Video
Boil water advisory issued for customers with Bayou Teche water works
More Local
Trending Stories
Lafayette firefighters: Two early morning blazes intentionally set
LPSS: All middle and high school students return to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving
7-Day Forecast
Attorney indicted, key witness murdered as FBI turns up the heat in La. insurance fraud investigation
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 p.m. press briefing on state’s COVID-19 mitigation
Sidebar