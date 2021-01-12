Lawn & Garden: Tips for a vibrant vegetable garden

It’s winter in South Louisiana, but you can still plant some vegetables.

Some of it is by seed if you want to start with some mustard, turnips and carrots. But, if you wanted to have your cabbage planted by seed or broccoli you can still do that. If you find plants, that so much the better.

For growing vegetables, Chastant Brothers recommends a slow-release fertilizer called Osmocote.

It lasts for about three to four months. You cannot injure your plant with it. You can’t overdo it. You can throw the whole bag on it, you’re not going to burn it.

Learn more at chastantbros.com.