Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 65
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Pedia Trust daycare center to open in Lafayette
Video
LDH to hold COVID-19 vaccination event March 5 at Robicheaux Center by appointment only
WATCH: Gov. Edwards signs proclamation to move state of Phase 3
March 2 LDH update: 770 new COVID-19 cases
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Madness
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Lawn & Garden: Preparing your garden for spring
Lawn and Garden
by:
KLFY Staff
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 12:45 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 12:45 PM CST
Learn more at
chastantbros.com
.
Local News
Pedia Trust daycare center to open in Lafayette
Video
LDH to hold COVID-19 vaccination event March 5 at Robicheaux Center by appointment only
March 2 LDH update: 770 new COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: Opelousas woman faces 8 counts of attempted first-degree murder in drive-by shooting investigation
Video
One Acadiana student among 2021 Student of the Year finalists in Louisiana
A Rainy Tuesday Morning as Acadiana Stays Cold and Breezy
Video
New Iberia hosts “Stop Killing. Start Living.” Town Hall
Video
Ochsner Health holds virtual briefing on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, distribution plans
Video
Murder suspect accused of violently attacking school bus driver only four weeks after bonding out of jail
Video
Revenge shootings continue in Rayne after 2020 murder where accused killer is living with victim’s ex and children
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Report ranks Louisiana worst in nation for children during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Gov. Edwards signs proclamation to move state of Phase 3
UPDATE: Opelousas woman faces 8 counts of attempted first-degree murder in drive-by shooting investigation
Video
Murder suspect accused of violently attacking school bus driver only four weeks after bonding out of jail
Video
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
Sidebar