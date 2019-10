” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN WITH JOHN CHASTANT HERE OF CHASTANT BROTHERS. WE ARE IN OCTOBER AND EVEN THOUGH YOU DON’T THINK IT IS FALL YEAH OFFICIALLY IT SAYS IT IS FALL. JOHN WE NEED TO GET THE GARDEN READY FOR FALL PLANTING. WHAT IS THE FIRST THING WE SHOULD DO?

WELL, GET RID OF YOUR WEEDS AND EVERYTHING IN THERE THEN GO WITH YOUR FERTILIZER, YOUR FIVE TWENTY TWENTY, YOU CAN TILL IT IN THE SOIL, THROW IT ON TOP OR WHATEVER AND JUST RAKE IT IN OR WHATEVER JUST GET IT IN THERE OR JUST PUT IT AROUND EACH PLANT YOU KNOW. LIKE I SAID YOU CAN PLANT CABBAGE RIGHT NOW, BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER ALL THAT STUFF, MUSTARD, TURNIPS, RADISHES, BEETS, CARROTS. A BUNCH OF THINGS I TELL YA. PUT YOUR FERTILIZER, YOUR FIVE TWENTY TWENTY. ALSO THIS MONTH YOU CAN START PLANTING YOUR GARLIC AND YOUR SCALLOPS. OKAY. IF YOU REMEMBER SOME PEOPLE JUST KNOW THEM WITH THE TOPS, THE ONION TOPS YOU BUT AT THE GROCERY STORE. WELL THIS IS THE DRIED BULB THAT IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THEM AND YOU PLANT THEM AT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR AND THEY WILL GO ALL THE WAY UNTIL PROBABLY MAY AND THEN THEY WILL START DYING DOWN. YOU CAN STILL, YOU CAN DIG THEM UP AND PLANT THEM AGAIN, YOU KNOW YOU ARE NOT GOING TO LOSE THEM OR SOME PEOPLE JUST LEAVE THEM IN AND THEY EVENTUALLY COME BACK ON THEIR OWN WHEN IT COOLS OFF. BUT FOR GUMBO SEASON AND ALL THAT ITS PERFECT FOR THEM.

YOU NEED SOME OF THAT.

YES. SOME PEOPLE PLANT POTATOES RIGHT NOW. WE DON’T HAVE ANY AT THE STORE BUT YOU CAN BUY THEM AT THE FARMERS MARKET OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT AND PLANT THEM. YOU PLANT THE NEW POTATOES, THE SMALL ONES. IN THE SPRING YOU PLANT THE BIG POTATOES AND YOU CUT THEM UP AND PLANT THEM THAT WAY.

ALRIGHT YOU MENTIONED THE FIVE TWENTY TWENTY, IN OTHER WORDS EVERYTIME YOU GO INTO LIKE A NEW SEASON YOU INTRODUCE THAT INTO YOUR SOIL?

PRETTY MUCH SO YES. OR AT LEAST TWICE A YEAR YOU WANT TO PUT THAT IN YOUR SOIL BECAUSE IT’S FINISHED LETS SAY AFTER FOUR MONTHS.

SOMEONE WHO IS JUST, YOU KNOW WHAT, I WANNA GROW A GARDEN I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO PLANT OR WHATEVER, WE TALKED ABOUT THIS IN AN EARLIER EPISODE, THIS IS ALMOST FOOL PROOF

DEFINITELY. HAS ALL OF YOUR DATES, HOW DEEP TO PLANT, OKAY, HOW FAR APART, IT ANSWERS ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS.

OKAY AND WHERE CAN WE GET THESE?

AT CHASTANT BROTHERS

ALRIGHT THERE YOU HAVE IT ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. JOHN CHASTANT WITH YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN.