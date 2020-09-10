Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Live Stream
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
At Trayford Pellerin Memorial, an anguish calls for action and change
Video
Lafayette Parish Schools to remain in phase two, as state moves into phase three
Parents protests St. Landry’s decision to go all virtual learning for students
Video
Hurricane Laura survivors who purchased chainsaws, generators may be eligible for reimbursement
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fall Garden
Lawn and Garden
Posted:
Sep 10, 2020 / 04:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2020 / 04:45 PM CDT
Local News
At Trayford Pellerin Memorial, an anguish calls for action and change
Video
Lafayette Parish Schools to remain in phase two, as state moves into phase three
Parents protests St. Landry’s decision to go all virtual learning for students
Video
Hurricane Laura survivors who purchased chainsaws, generators may be eligible for reimbursement
Duson man sentenced to over 18 years for producing child pornography in Duson
Crowley City Hall to reopen with limited access starting Sept. 14
Lafayette Parish Health Unit offering vaccinations and testing to evacuees and public
United Way, hampr to provide laundry service for Hurricane Laura evacuees
Lafayette receives $10 million in federal dollars for University Avenue Corridor Project
Acadiana High releases students early as police investigate concerning phone call
Video
More Local
Sidebar