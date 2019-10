” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

WELCOME INTO ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. JOHN CHASTANT OF CHASTANT BROTHERS. ON THIS EPISODE, NO SWEAT! THAT’S RIGHT.

OKAY THIS TIME OF THE YEAR, DO WE DO ANYTHING DIFFERENT WHEN IT COMES TO NURTURING THE GARDEN?

WELL MOSTLY, NATURALLY PUT YOUR FERTILIZER, YOUR 5 20 20 IN THERE AND ALL THAT. BUT THEY’RE DIFFERENT INSECTS THAT ARE IN THE GARDEN RIGHT NOW, SOME LOOPERS WHICH ARE THOSE BIG CATEPILLARS THAT GET IN THERE PUT HOLES IN THE LEAVES AND TEAR UP THE LEAF IN NO TIME. I HAVE SOME ORGANIC PRODUCTS RIGHT HERE THAT WORK GREAT. IT’S A BACTERIA. YOU SPRAY ON THE PLANT, THE INSECT CHEWS ON THE LEAF AND IT KILLS THEM AND IT WORKS GOOD. LIKE I SAID, ITS NOT A POISON, THERES NO WAITING PERIOD. I HAVE IT A DUST OR A LIQUID AND CONCENTRATE, YOU MIX IT WITH WATER. YOU CAN SPRAY EVERYTHING WITH THAT. IT DOES A GREAT JOB ON THE CABBAGE. THEY’VE ATTACKED MINE A LITTLE BIT THIS YEAR BUT NOT BAD. LIKE I SAID, I JUST PUT THE DUST ON THEM AND TOOK CARE OF IT. BUT IN THE FALL GARDEN, WHAT YOU WANT TO PLANT RIGHT NOW AND START THINKING ANOUT IS THE GARLIC AND THE SHALLOTS. ONION TOPS.WHICH YOU PUT IN THE GUMBOS AND ALL THAT.

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH.

WE HAVE THE, THIS IS THE ITALLIAN SMALL GARLIC AND WE ALSO HAVE THE LARGE ELEPHANT GARLIC THAT THEY PLANT. AND YOU CAN ALSO PLANT, BESIDES CABBAGE, YOUR BROCCOLI, CALIFLOWER , COLLARDS, BY SEED. YOU CAN PLANT MUSTARD, TURNIPS AND YOUR PARSELY ALSO YOU WANT TO PUT OUT THERE.

AT THIS TIME OF YEAR. SO ALL THESE PRODUCTS YOU WOULD SUGGEST FOR YOUR GARDEN AT THIS TIME OF YEAR.

CORRECT

ALRIGHT, SO WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A HEALTHY GARDEN AT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR , HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.