Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Compost

News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories