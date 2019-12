” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

ACADIANA WELCOME INTO YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, JOHN CHASTANT, CHASTANT BROTHERS. ALRIGHT WE GONNA BE TALKING ABOUT A GREEN YARD. CHILL OUT WE DON’T WANT YOU TO GO OUT AND HAVE TO MOW AND ALL THAT BUT YOU WANT TO KEEP YOUR LAWN HEALTHY.

HEALTHY AND GREEN AS LONG AS POSSIBLE YOU KNOW. THIS NATURAL PRODUCT CALLED MALORGONITE WILL DO THAT, KEEP IT GREEN, HAS IRON IN IT TO HELP IT STAY GREEN AS LONG AS POSSIBLE. I MEAN IF IT GETS TO 20 DEGREES, GRASS ISNT GONNA BE TOO GREEN ANYMORE, IT WILL BE HALF DEAD.

OKAY

ITS GOOD SAFE TO USE, YOU CANNOT BURN WITH IT. NOW ANOTHER PROBLEM WE HAVE THIS TIME OF YEAR, IN THE FALL, IN THE SPRING, OKAY. WHEN THE WEATH IS WET, THE TEMPERATURES ARE MILD 70, 65, 70, IT CAN BE COOL IN THE MORNING BUT THIS IS WHEN THIS DISEASE, BROWN PATCH, GROWS.

IS THAT WHEN ALL OF A SUDDEN YOU HAVE SOME BROWN GRASS?

WHAT IS THAT?

IT’S A DISEASE, A FUNGUS THAT’S IN THE SOIL. YOU SEE IT GROW SLOWLY. SO YOU WANT TO STOP IT, YOU CAN DO IT WITH THESE PRODUCTS, F STOP, IN A LIQUID OR A GRANUAL. YOU CAN STOP IT OR YOU CAN PREVENT IT. A LOT OF TIMES IT WILL COME BACK IN THE SAME AREA EVERY YEAR. USUALLY IF YOU HAVE A LOW SPOT IN YOUR YARD WHERE WEATHER WILL STAY A LITTLE LONGER, USUALLY THAT’S WHERE ITS GOING TO START.

ALRIGHT SO YOU CAN USE THAT BEFORE?

DEFINITELY . BEFORE, OR LIKE I SAID, IF YOU START TO SEE THEM YOU CAN PUT IT OUT TO STOP THEM SO IT WONT GROW ANY FURTHER. BUT GREAT PRODUCTS AND THEY JUST DO A GREAT JOB. ALRIGHT SO ONCE AGAIN, WE’RE NOT REALLY TALKING ABOUT A FERTILIZER TO HELP YOUR GRASS GROW.

CORRECT WE DON’T REALLY RECOMMEND A FERTILIZER AT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR BECAUSE IT PROMOTES MORE PROBLEMS WITH BROWN PATCH. BECAUSE YOU’RE GETTING THAT GROWTH, THAT FRESH TENDER GROWTH SO STAY AWAY FROM ANYTHING WITH NITRATES . THIS THINGS VERY LOW, ITS NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING TO ENHANCE THE DISEASE.

