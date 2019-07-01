Lawn & Garden

Live Now
Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
78°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Jennings

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

90°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Lafayette

89°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
74°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

