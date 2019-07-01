Lawn & Garden

Abbeville91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Jennings90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas90°F Fair Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Lafayette89°F Fair Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent