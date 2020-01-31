Senate expected to vote on whether to allow witnesses to testify

WASHINGTON, DC. (KLFY) – The Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump is scheduled to continue on this afternoon.

Kellie Meyer previewed the day’s proceedings this morning from Washington, DC.

Kellie spoke about how the Republican Senate leaders are trying to end the impeachment trial today.

She also recalled what it was like inside the Senate chamber every day since the trial started.

She says senators are expected to vote today on whether to allow witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial.