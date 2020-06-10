“Lost My Home Fund” Launches Friday June 12th

Lafayette Parish has seen an alarming increase in family homelessness and a fast decrease in shelter capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

This inspired Social Entertainment to initiate their next fundraiser: ‘Lost My Home Fund’.

‘Lost My Home Fund’ kicks off this Friday with the goal to raise $50.000 in fundsfor Catholic Charities of Acadiana, in order to help families in Lafayette Parish who lost their home due to the COVID-19 crisis.



It is inevitable that post-COVID-19 homelessness in Lafayette Parish will look very different. Social Entertainment urgently calls on the community to help bring immediate support to local families in need.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana says that financial support on Federal and State level is needed to prevent a potential homeless crisis in Lafayette Parish. However, with the support of our community, every dollar donated on a local level can help a family in need today.

You can donate by clicking here on Friday (June 12th) at 9 am.