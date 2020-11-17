Youngsville teen goes missing, may be in New Orleans or Lake Charles areas

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who is being classified as an endangered runaway.

Aspon Landry, 17, was last seen on Nov. 3 wearing a green shirt, camouflage pants and a red booksack. Detectives believe Aspon could possibly be in either the New Orleans or Lake Charles area.

This is the second time since October that Landry has gone missing. He was previously reported missing on Oct. 23 and was later found safe. According to reports, Landry is autistic.

If you see Aspon, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

