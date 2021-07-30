Youngsville Police officer dies from COVID-19

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux announced that one of his officers has died from complications of COVID-19.

Randy Guidry, 34, was a two-year employee of the Youngsville Police Department and a veteran law enforcement officer, according to Boudreaux.

“Randy was a well-respected officer in the community and within the department,” said Boudreaux. “Officer Guidry was a husband, father and an outstanding officer that contracted COVID while serving his community. Our deepest condolences are with his family and children.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.