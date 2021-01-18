Youngsville Police Department to shut down administrative offices until Jan. 25 due to COVID-19

Lafayette Parish

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville’s police chief said the administrative offices of the police department will be shut down until Monday, Jan. 25 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux said patrol officers are still working “7 days a week 24 hours a day” to keep the community safe. Emergency calls should be made to 911, while non-emergency calls should be made to (337) 236-5899.

The Youngsville Magistrate’s court set for Wednesday, Jan. 20 has been postponed until Wednesday, Feb. 24.

