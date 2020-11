YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux announced that the administrative offices of the police department will be closed through the end of this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“In case of an emergency, please call 911,” stated Boudreaux in a press release. “For all non-emergencies, please call (337) 236-5899, the Lafayette Sheriff Office dispatch, for a Youngsville officer to be sent to help you with all matters.”