YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Covid has been the leading cause of death among law enforcement in the United States during the pandemic. Hundreds of officers have contracted the virus and died. A Youngsville police officer’s death is now confirmed as being ‘in the line of duty’.

“He answered the call for service, and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Youngsville Police Chief Ricky Boudreaux. He says Officer Randy Guidry, who died from complications from Covid, was well-liked in the community, and by his fellow officers. “He got along with everyone here. I don’t think there was an officer with a beef with him. No matter if it was his day off, they knew he would be here to help them,” said Boudreaux.

Guidry, 34, passed away on July 30th, 2021. At the time of his death, his body received a full police escort from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette, down Ambassador Caffrey to I-10, then to Jennings, where his funeral was held. Boudreaux believes Guidry caught Covid on the job. “It posed a problem, as what happened with Randy. He got it. He was a healthy young man, and it got him,” said Boudreaux.

Guidry’s death is now classified as being ‘in the line of duty’. His name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. in May. “Him being memorialized for doing his job is just amazing,” said Boudreaux.

Guidry worked for the Youngsville Police Department for two years. He was not vaccinated. Along with Guidry’s name being placed on the memorial wall, his wife and children will receive federal benefits through the Public Safety Officers Benefit Act. According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial there were 301 officers in the U.S. who died from Covid in 2021.