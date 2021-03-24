Youngsville Middle and Green T. Lindon to dismiss early Wednesday for broken water line

Lafayette Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced that Green T. Lindon Elementary School and Youngsville Middle School are releasing students early today for a broken water line.

Dismissal will begin at 12:10 pm at Green T. Lindon Elementary School and 12:30 p.m. at Youngsville Middle School, according to Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson.

Buses will not be running and parents need to pick up students at these times. Please note that all afternoon activities, such as after-school care, tutoring, sporting events & extracurricular activities, have been canceled.

