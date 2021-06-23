Youngsville man indicted on first-degree rape charge

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Scott Campbell

Brian Scott Campbell

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A grand jury for the 15th Judicial District has indicted a Youngsville man on a rape charge, according to a release from the court this morning.

Brian Scott Campbell, 22, of Youngsville, is currently behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $525,000 bond on charges of first-degree rape and two counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

The grand jury indicted Campbell only on the rape charge, dating to an incident on March 26, according to the true bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar