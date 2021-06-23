Youngsville man indicted on first-degree rape charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A grand jury for the 15th Judicial District has indicted a Youngsville man on a rape charge, according to a release from the court this morning.

Brian Scott Campbell, 22, of Youngsville, is currently behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $525,000 bond on charges of first-degree rape and two counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

The grand jury indicted Campbell only on the rape charge, dating to an incident on March 26, according to the true bill.