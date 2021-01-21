Youngsville man gets 10 years in prison for drug and firearm possession

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Youngsville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a federal judge after pleading guilty to drugs and firearms possession.

Brandon Michael Mosing, 36, of Youngsville, will also be on supervised release for an additional five years after his prison term, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. Mosing pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2020 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The charges stem from two incidents involving Mosing. The first incident occurred on June 4, 2019, when Lafayette Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a Lafayette hotel room. Officers found Mosing in the room with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms. A laboratory analysis of the drugs confirmed the methamphetamine to have a net weight of 600.7 grams. He was released on bond pending state charges.

The second incident occurred a few months later on January 25, 2020, when Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a motorcycle accident and found an injured driver. Paramedics at the scene had to cut a backpack off the injured driver and law enforcement officers searched inside to find identification for him and discovered it was Mosing. Inside the backpack, officers observed narcotics and a firearm. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that Mosing was wearing the backpack at the time of the crash. As the subject of a protective order from the 15th Judicial District Court, Mosing was prohibited from possessing a firearm.