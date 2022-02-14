YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter is asking for prayers for the family and friends of a city council member.

Councilman Gary P Williams died unexpectedly Monday.

“With great sadness I am sharing that our friend Councilman Gary P Williams passed away unexpected Monday. He loved Youngsville with all his heart and we loved him back.” Ritter said.

Williams was elected to the city council in 2018.

In addition to his public service, he was a successful businessman having owned Gary P. Williams Construction.

“He served our community as a former police officer, business owner, man of faith, and as an elected City Councilman.” Ritter said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

“We will miss his laughter, wisdom, and level headed approach to our daily issues.”