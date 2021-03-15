Youngsville Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Guns-N-Hoses’ volleyball tourney for first responders

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce (YCC) will be pitting police against firefighters in its first-ever beach volleyball tournament to raise money for both departments.

The “Guns-N-Hoses” tournament will be held Friday, April 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sugar Beach at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The YCC is encouraging everyone to wear the shirt color of their preferred team. Wear red to support the fire department and wear blue to support the police department. Kids are invited and Bon Temps Concessions will be providing food and drinks. An after-party will be sponsored and hosted at Corner Bar Youngsville.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.youngsvillechamber.com. If you are a Youngsville Chamber Member, tickets cost $10. General admission is $15. Kids 12 and under get free admission. Shirts are also available for purchase for $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department.

For more information, visit the Youngsville Chamber’s website at www.YoungsvilleChamber.com or contact their Executive Director, Jessica Willis, at jessica@youngsvillechamber.com. You can also contact Josh Smith, Assistant Director of the Youngsville Sports Complex, JoshSmith@YoungsvilleLA.gov.