Youngsville Boil Water Advisory

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Youngsville will be under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to Mayor Ken Ritter, this is due to a broken water line.

Streets being serviced:

1st thru 5th

Avenue A

Avenue B

Beacon

Beacon Hill subdivision

Church

Darthmouth

Eugene

Guilliot 100-200 block

Hulin

Iberia St. from School to Young St.

Jacque St.

Julienne Way

Lahasky

Madison Wood Circle

Masonry

Parkwood Dr.

Railroad 100 – 300 blocks

Revere

School

Seneca

Shadow Brook

Shadow Brook subdivison

Thorn

Trenton

Young St.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it ,making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

(The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



The Youngsville Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana

Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected

from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.