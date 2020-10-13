You need a building permit to make hurricane repairs in Lafayette Parish — here’s how to get one

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In Lafayette Parish, home and business owners whose property was damaged by Hurricane Delta are required to apply for a building permit when repairing, adding to, or altering a structure, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG). Repair work done by nonprofit volunteer groups also requires a building permit.

Louisiana statutes require work to be done by a licensed contractor or as an owner-builder. The LCG Development and Planning Department said it will make building permits for Hurricane Delta repairs a priority.

Residents are urged to hire a reputable, licensed contractor, and hire someone who is licensed for the specific work needed.

Before hiring a contractor, residents should verify the company’s credentials by contacting the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at (225) 765-2301 or (800) 256-1392, or visit http://www.lslbc.louisiana.gov/contractor-search/.

Anyone with questions regarding the safety of a structure or whether a permit is required to repair damage should contact the Development and Planning Department from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, either by calling the Permitting Division at (337) 291-8461 or visiting in person at 220 W. Willow Street, Building B in Lafayette.

For additional information, contact Director of Development and Planning Mary Sliman at (337) 291-8013.