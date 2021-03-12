Woodvale Elementary to close today following early morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Frank's International, a Houston-based oil services company with significant operations in Lafayette, announced Thursday that it would be merging with Expro Group, an international energy service company based in the United Kingdom.

Frank's International employs about 800 workers in Lafayette Parish, according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Lafayette is home to the company's headquarters for Gulf of Mexico operations, manufacturing, and technology and engineering, according to the company's website.