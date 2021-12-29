Wondering what to do with old Christmas lights? Recycle them

In this March 19, 2020, photo, car tail lights streak under Christmas lights recently turned back on in Farmington, N.H. As the coronavirus spreads, holiday lights are going back up to provide a bit of emotional and actual brightness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re wondering what to do with old Christmas lights as you take holiday decor down, you can now add the option of recycling them through Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The LCG Environmental Quality Division is partnering with EMR Southern Recycling to offer recycling as a disposal option for old Christmas lights.

Lights can be dropped off in a recycling bin in the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette. The bin will be available to residents through January.

The wire and plastic will be recycled to make new products.

“We are very happy to partner with EMR Southern Recycling to offer this disposal option for Christmas lights. Not only can new products be made from these materials­­ but this program keeps them out of landfills,” LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Christmas lights DO NOT go into your curbside recycling bin and can only be recycled through EMR Southern Recycling. When dropping off at the Robicheaux Center, avoid packaging, plastic, and Styrofoam.