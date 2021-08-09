Woman dies from injuries after two-vehicle crash Sunday on Johnston St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman is dead after police say her vehicle was struck Sunday evening on Johnston St.

Toni Garner, 44, of Lafayette was traveling southbound in the 4500 block of Johnston at around 6 p.m. Sunday and was attempting to turn into a private parking lot when her vehicle was struck by someone traveling northbound, according to Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

Garner was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, a male, was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation into the accident is being led by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.