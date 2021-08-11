Woman arrested by Broussard Police after she fought with and shot her brother

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Broussard Police arrested a woman after they say she got into a fight with her older brother and shot him in the abdomen.

Justise Harrison, 20, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, and remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $150,000 bond. Harrison was involved in a verbal fight that turned physical in the 400 block of Monroe St., according to Broussard Police Capt. Zac Gerard.

“Harrison’s girlfriend then intervened to break up the altercation when Harrison went into the residence, retrieved a firearm, and returned [and] shot the victim in the abdomen,” said Gerard in a press release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.